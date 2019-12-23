|
Stephen E. Burke
New Albany - Stephen E. Burke, 71, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was a School Teacher at Holy Family Catholic School for 5 years and at Slate Run Elementary School for 29 years. He was an avid golfer, card player and carpenter, but most of all, he loved being with his grandkids. He was a member of Northside Christian Church and was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Ellen Burke. Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Carol Dolan Burke, His son: Todd Burke(Maria), His daughter: Tara Lentini(Steve) and his 4 grandchildren: Ryan, Jenna, Riley and Addyson. Steve's funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Friday December 27, 2019 in the Centrum at Northside Christian Church with burial in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.) from 11 AM - 8 PM Thursday and from 9 AM -12 Noon Friday at the church. A celebration of Steve's life and a time for storytelling will be at the funeral home from 7 - 8 PM Thursday at the conclusion of the visitation. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would like contributions to go to : Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter: Louisville, KY., Forget-Me-Not Ministries or New Life Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019