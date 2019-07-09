|
Stephen H. Gehring, MD
Watertown - Stephen H. Gehring, MD, 77, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Watertown.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10th at the Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.
Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Stephen Hubbuch Gehring was born on July 29, 1941 to Harry L. Gehring and Antoinnette Hubbuch Gehring in Louisville, KY. He was raised in Louisville and attended St. Xavier High School and graduated with the class of 1959. He did a residency in urology at the University of Louisville in KY. He attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC and won a letter from G.U. in competitive swimming. He attended the University of Kentucky School of Medicine and spent three months in Chile doing outreach clinical work. Steve did his internship at the University of Pennsylvania/Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia where he met his wife to be, Susan. He was a Navy doctor who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; his sons, Stephen W. and his wife, Tomoko of Herndon, VA, James M. of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Kenneth and Rebecca; his sister, Jamie Dance of Naples, FL; a brother, Harry and his wife, Margaret of Memphis, TN; and nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
