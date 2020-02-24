|
Stephen "Steve" Hardin
Louisville - Stephen "Steve" Glen Hardin, 58, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin,Greg and Jeff, and his grandparents.
Steve is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cathy Hardin, their children, Mattie and Benjamin, granddaughter, Molly Madden, Steve's parents, Sherry and David Hardin and a sister-in-law, Della Hardin. He is also survived by many family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr, Louisville KY 40222. with interment to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Goshen KY. Visitation will be held from 9-11:30 am on Friday at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020