Stephen Hyde Hall
Prospect - Stephen Hyde Hall, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7th at his home in Prospect, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born in Lancaster, Ohio on January 4, 1945 to Thomas and Elizabeth. In his childhood, Steve enjoyed playing many sports and forged lifelong friendships, and became an avid fan of Ohio State football.
Steve graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, in 1967. He married Susan Dickinson in 1968, in a double wedding with her sister. Steve then went on to enlist in Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Army, where he graduated as a first lieutenant. He proudly led his unit in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he earned the Air Medal, two bronze stars, and the Army Commendation Medal with a V.
Steve returned home from Vietnam, and then found his calling as an account executive with MGIC. He and Susan made homes in several states, making friends and memories along the way with their two children,Carrie and Mike. Steve retired from MGIC after 36 years. He spent 10 years as a volunteer with the VA, and devoted time to Dogs Helping Heroes. Steve loved golfing, working outside, and traveling with his family every summer.
Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; his children, Carrie Ehrhard (Greg) and Mike (Gwin); his grandchildren, Kathryn, Nick, Jake,Anna Grace and Emily; his brothers, Tim (Lynn) and Jim (Mid); his sisters in law, Lynn (Dale) and Sarah (Scott); cherished family friend, Jim Palmer;and his beloved service dog, Scout.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dogs Helping Heroes, www.dogshelpingheroes.org
or Hosparus of Louisville, www.hosparushealth.org
.