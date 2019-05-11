Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Graveside service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Keneseth Israel Cemetery
2800 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Kornreich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Kornreich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen J. Kornreich Obituary
Stephen J. Kornreich

Louisville - Stephen J. Kornreich, 80, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Stephen was a respected lawyer in New York City and practiced for over 58 years. He loved the law so much he continued practicing up until his death. Stephen was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and a proud alumnus of Midwood High School (1956). He also graduated from Cornell University and the Columbia University School of Law.

Stephen was passionate about his family and friends. His life was full of weekly get togethers with his Crew on the Upper East Side. He shared his obsession with his sons and grandsons for all New York sport teams - especially the NY Giants. In his downtime, he enjoyed his favorite classic movies "Casablanca" and any of John Ford's films.

Stephen is survived by what meant the very most to him, his children: Peter (Helene) and Rob; and his wonderful grandsons, Matthew and Adam.

Graveside services will be 12 Noon, Sunday, May 12th at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, 2800 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY. The family asks you to remember Stephen through a donation to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now