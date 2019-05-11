|
Stephen J. Kornreich
Louisville - Stephen J. Kornreich, 80, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Stephen was a respected lawyer in New York City and practiced for over 58 years. He loved the law so much he continued practicing up until his death. Stephen was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and a proud alumnus of Midwood High School (1956). He also graduated from Cornell University and the Columbia University School of Law.
Stephen was passionate about his family and friends. His life was full of weekly get togethers with his Crew on the Upper East Side. He shared his obsession with his sons and grandsons for all New York sport teams - especially the NY Giants. In his downtime, he enjoyed his favorite classic movies "Casablanca" and any of John Ford's films.
Stephen is survived by what meant the very most to him, his children: Peter (Helene) and Rob; and his wonderful grandsons, Matthew and Adam.
Graveside services will be 12 Noon, Sunday, May 12th at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, 2800 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY. The family asks you to remember Stephen through a donation to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019