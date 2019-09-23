|
|
Stephen James Riley
- - Stephen James Riley, age 84, passed away on September 17, 2019 after a courageous battle at the Trustbridge Hospice at Del Ray Medical Center. He was surrounded by family, including his wife Betty Jane. Steve was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 15, 1935. He was the first born son of Stephen Joseph Riley and Evelyn Mae (Cummings) Riley.
Steve graduated from Male High in Louisville, lettering in Basketball and Baseball. He then took his tremendous athletic talents to his beloved University of Louisville, where he was a Varsity Letterman in both Basketball and Baseball. After obtaining a Business degree from the University of Louisville, he first began a career in the Insurance industry while still playing baseball. Steve's professional career took him to New York City for 30 years and eventually landed him in Palm Beach, Florida.
Steve leaves behind his wife Betty Jane, with whom he recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Stacey Jane Taylor (Tim), Stephen Allen Riley and Kelly Jean Sigg (Geoff). Grandchildren; Porter Conrad Sigg, Alexandra Jane Davis (Ryan), Chance Hammond Riley Taylor, Morgan Elizabeth Taylor and Travis Allen Joseph Taylor along with great-granddaughter, Whitney Jane Davis. Steve also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Louisville, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his parents and his only brother, Thomas J. Riley.
Poppy loved all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews dearly. The only thing he loved more than his New York Yankees and the University of Louisville was his beloved "Betty Jane.
Services for Steve will take place at 1:30 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Palm Beach National Chapel with Interment immediately to follow at the South Florida National Cemetery located in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019