|
|
Stephen Logan Guthrie
Louisville - Stephen Logan Guthrie, 77, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Steve was born in Wichita, Kansas to the late Lawrence and Arlene Guthrie. He was an alumnus of Delta Chi Fraternity at Kansas State University, class of '66. He was an avid pianist, talented vocalist, and fan of the arts and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Guthrie; and granddaughter, Alissa Green.
Survivors include his husband of 22 years, Jim Dickman; children, Nellie Green (Dale), Natalie Bennett (Brett), Brian Dickman, and Joshua Dickman (Amy); grandchildren, Levi, Grace, Ezra, Erin, Ben, Gus, and Ollie; and sister-in-law, Shelley Dickman.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A celebration of his life and memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020