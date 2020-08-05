1/1
Stephen Lyons
1964 - 2020
Stephen Lyons

Louisville - Stephen Lyons, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1964, in Louisville, KY. He was a former computer tech at Photo-Offset, and was also a former employee of Amazon. He was an avid Jeep and off-road enthusiast.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Wanda, and brothers, Luke and Paul.

He is survived by brothers, Doug (Donna), Rick (Kim), and Jim; sister, Teri; sister-in-law, Cheri; his close friend, Cherie; 13 nieces and nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
