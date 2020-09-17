1/1
Stephen Martin Fink
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Martin Fink

Louisville - Stephen Martin Fink, 69, was born on June 11, 1951 in Louisville, KY to Stuart Robert and Mary Laverne Fink. He passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2020. Steve's first love was his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He also had a fondness for horse racing where he was proud of his ability to bet a lot of money on really slow horses and a little bit of money on fast horses.

Steve was Baptized at Christ the King Church and attended grade school at St.

Columba. He was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School - Class of 1969. He re-tired after 35 years from Kroger.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother John Robert, and step-mother, Estelle Fink, who raised and loved him as her own from the age of 7 years. He is survived by siblings Stuart Allen (Diane), Carole Russell of California, Tony (Susan) and Vanessa McDermott (Mark). He also leaves behind the adoration of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road on Sunday, Sept. 20th from 5 - 8pm. Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held on Monday, September 21st at 11am. All are welcome - take the left going in front of the Chapel, continue on bearing right past the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved