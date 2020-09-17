Stephen Martin Fink
Louisville - Stephen Martin Fink, 69, was born on June 11, 1951 in Louisville, KY to Stuart Robert and Mary Laverne Fink. He passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2020. Steve's first love was his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He also had a fondness for horse racing where he was proud of his ability to bet a lot of money on really slow horses and a little bit of money on fast horses.
Steve was Baptized at Christ the King Church and attended grade school at St.
Columba. He was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School - Class of 1969. He re-tired after 35 years from Kroger.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother John Robert, and step-mother, Estelle Fink, who raised and loved him as her own from the age of 7 years. He is survived by siblings Stuart Allen (Diane), Carole Russell of California, Tony (Susan) and Vanessa McDermott (Mark). He also leaves behind the adoration of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road on Sunday, Sept. 20th from 5 - 8pm. Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held on Monday, September 21st at 11am. All are welcome - take the left going in front of the Chapel, continue on bearing right past the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105