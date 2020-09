Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - Stephen Michael King, 63, of Louisville, KY passed away July 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert H. Sr. and Maude King. A host of family and friends survive Stephen. Share your special memories of Stephen on the online obituary guest book. Stephen's wish was to be laid to rest without a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Cancer Association.









