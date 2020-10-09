Stephen Michael Rowe, Sr.
Fisherville - Stephen Michael Rowe, Sr, 70, of Fisherville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Steve was a Superintendent for River City Development Corporation for 35 years.
He was born on March 10, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Arlis and Mary (Divine) Rowe.
Steve is survived by his children, Stephen Michael Rowe, Jr., Tammy Darlene Kerr (Will), and Shannon Lynn Rowe (Joey); 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons; sister, Linda Marie Crady (Rodger); girlfriend, Patricia Divine; and several nephews.
Steve was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and wildlife.The family requests that contributions in Stephen's memory be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
