Stephen R. "Steve" McDonner
Concord - Stephen Ray McDonner, 68, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Steve was born March 7, 1952 in Clark County, Indiana, a son of the late James and Dorothy McDonner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Blotz) McDonner and siblings, Jim and Maurice.
Steve was a civil war buff and enjoyed watching western movies. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish and do some target practicing. He loved guitar music and loved the sounds of Eric Clapton and some bluegrass. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his family, but he is at peace with his beloved wife.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Erin Derr and her children, Taylor and Katie Grace of Gold Hill, NC and Megan Schevey and her daughter, Genevieve of Landis, NC; son, Patrick McDonner and his wife, Jennifer and their children, William, Kyla, Sophia and Cy of Evansville, IN; sister, Janet Crum of Jeffersonville, IN, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Depauw United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be send to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Urban Ministry Center (for the homeless), P.O. Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231.
