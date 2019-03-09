|
Stephen Ray Morris
Louisville - 69, passed away Monday March 4th, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on October 26th, 1949 in Louisville, KY, son of the late June and Catherine Morris. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Morris, his children, Michelle (Richard Vincent), Jennifer and Paul (Shelley), his grandchildren, Zoe Allen, Noah Allen and Edie Morris, his sisters, Ruthie Proffitt (Larry), Janice Boutaugh (Wes-dec.), Trisha Hughes (Vic), his brothers, Joey (Janine Barnes), David (Deborah Jump) and Johnny, his uncle Kenneth Thompson (Becky) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Steve was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School, a veteran of the Vietnam War and earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Louisville. He retired from Jeffboat and American Equity Underwriters. During his career, he earned certification as an associate safety professional. He was an avid boater, wood-worker, bourbon lover and Cards fan, who enjoyed spending time in his woodshop making furniture for his family and playing poker with his buddies. He volunteered at St. James School and the Louisville Nature Center. Steve was seen by many as a mentor and was always the life of the party.
As Steve requested, we will have a celebration of his life on Sunday, March 17th, from 2-6pm at the Mellwood Arts Center in the Pigment Gallery (Event Room No. 5), with words of remembrance at 3pm. During the remembrance, there will be an opportunity for everyone to share their memories and give a toast to Steve. All friends, family and other acquaintances who may wish to remember Steve are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be sent to The Louisville Nature Center https://www.louisvillenaturecenter.org/take-action, St John's Homeless Shelter for Men https://www.stjohncenter.org/donate or the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019