Stephen Timothy Becker
1962 - 2020
Stephen Timothy Becker

Stephen Timothy Becker was born in Louisville on October 12, 1962. He returned to his heavenly father on May 29, 2020.

Steve was a devoted father and husband who lived for his family. He was a great friend, uncle and little brother. Steve loved the outdoors and loved to hike, camp, fish or just sit around a bonfire. Steve was kind and had a big heart, and although Steve preferred to be seen as a burly Grizzly Bear, he was actually a big lovable Teddy Bear.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife Tina and amazing kids, John and Claire, five sisters, Cheryl, Debbie, Bev, Linda and Marilyn and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve, Ben and Henry and his mother in law, Lois McGiveney.

A celebration of Steve's life will be Saturday June 6, 2020 at 2pm, 5001 Crown Manor Pl, Louisville, KY 40218. We invite those that loved Steve to come and share your stories and memories.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
