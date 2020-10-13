1/1
Stephen Ward Lentini Sr.
1948 - 2020
Stephen Ward Lentini, Sr.

Louisville - Stephen "Steve" Lentini Sr. was born June 18, 1948 and passed away October 11, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Steve was an employee at Honda World.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Lentini (Schmidt); his children Christy Kute (Billy Vincent) and Steve Lentini (Tara); grandchildren Victoria (Ryan), Amanda (Tyler), Ryan, Jenna, and Addy; a great-grandson, Gibson; siblings Sharon, Suzy, Sherry, Shelia, and Joe; and countless friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, and from 8:00 am - 9:00 am Friday morning, with a funeral service in Steve's honor to begin at 9:00 am. Steve will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
16
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
16
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
