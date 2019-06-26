Stephen Warren Johnson



Louisville - 62, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Tuesday June 25, 2019.



Steve was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Jeffersontown Optimist League, a 1974 graduate of Trinity High School, an avid University of Louisville sports fan, a collector of baseball cards and stamps and served in the US Army National Guard. As a final gift during his life, Stephen was able to make a donation to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA).



He was preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Gayle Bell Johnson in December of 2017; and his father, Eugene Warren Johnson.



Steve is survived by his children, Stephen Anthony "Tony" Johnson, Scott Bell, Kenny Bell (Jill), Lisa Lynn Knight (Kevin), and Greg Bell (Sharon); mother, Ruth Magruder Johnson; brother, Joseph Greg Johnson (Sonya); sister, Kathy Weatherford (Larry); grandchildren, Lauren, John, Nicholas, Kaley, Josh, Madalyn and Ethan Bell, and Maxwell and Zachary Metrovich; nieces and nephews; and many special friends.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church; 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with burial to follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Jeffersontown. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m., Thursday, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 10600 Taylorsville Road. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. during visitation.



Please make any expressions of sympathy to .



Condolences may be left online by going to www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary