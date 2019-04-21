|
Stephen Wayne Morrison
Louisville - Stephen Wayne Morrison, 59 passed away peacefully April 13, 2019 at Westport Care Center. He was born on November 22,1959 in Richmond, IN.
Stephen was proceeded in death by his mother Mary Jean Doll Morrison, brother Thomas J Morrison Jr. He is survived by his father Thomas J Morrison, sisters Janice Zeller (John), Nancy Murphy (Mike) and his former wife Cindy Morrison. Son Austin, 3 children in Houston, TX Stephenie, Stewart, Spencer and 9 grandchildren.
He attended Trinity High School and was on the golf team. In 1975, he won the Fall City Jr Championship Medalist at Cherokee Golf Course scored 69. He pursued a career in welding at Jeff Boat and Baytown, TX.
He was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (early 80's) and later Dementia.
Special thanks to Tonya and the palliative care team at Westport Care Center.
As he requested cremation was chosen and no services will be held.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019