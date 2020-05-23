Stephen "Steve" Webb
Louisville - Stephen "Steve" Webb, 68, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.He was a graduate of DeSales High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1968 and 1969, Steve was the state champion in the 120 yard high hurdle. He was president of Guy Webb & Sons painting and was an avid U of L fan. He was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and was a charter member of the Willow Crew. Steve was a friend to every person and dog that he came into contact with.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Webb.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Barbara Barrella Webb; daughter, Nina Webb; parents, Guy and Catherine Webb; siblings, Judy Martinez (Toby), Susan Webb, Katie Galyean (Ron), Linda Hagan (Jim), and Michael Webb (Angela); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation for Steve will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
