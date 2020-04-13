|
Steve Bauer
Louisville - age 53 passed away April 11, 2020 at the UK Lung Transplant Hospital. Steve was born March 6, 1967 in Anaheim, CA. He attended Culver Military Academy, Culver, IN, 1981- 1985 graduating in the class of 1985. Stephen served in the US Coast Guard, US Naval Service School Command, 1986-1991. Following his service to his Country, Steve attended DeVry University, Los Angeles, CA, and in 1995 received his Bachelor of Science Degree, Electronics Engineering. While living in the Silicon Valley, he worked at Lam Research, CMP, Fremont CA as a Senior Engineering Technician. In 2002, he moved to Louisville to join his family, who resided in Louisville, and accepted an engineering position at Lantech.com. Tragically in 2016, Steve was diagnosed with a devastating lung disease that ended his career and led to a valiant five year fight for his life. In 2018, he received a double lung transplant at the University of Kentucky Lung Transplant Center. Steve's family is so grateful for the exceptional care and support of Dr Maher A Baz and his surgical team. Dr Baz's kindness and devotion to Steve's years of surgery and recovery will always remain in our hearts. Steve was preceded in death by his father David Bauer, who died from cancer when Steve was 5 years old. Left to cherish Steve's memory is his wife of 15 years, Angela Bauer; his mother Sue Bauer; his brother David Bauer (Shelly); nephews Tyler and Nicklaus Bauer; and Steve's beloved dogs Princess and Maxi. Steve chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020