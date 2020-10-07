1/1
Steve Hilbert
Steve Hilbert

Louisville - Stephen Bruce "Steve" Hilbert, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, on his terms just like he always lived his life.

His wife of 39 years, Nina Crocetti Hilbert, and his very beloved daughter Jackie (Jace) Hilbert were home with him throughout his last days as he desired. He left this world to be reunited with his best friend, his sister Cindy Hilbert Britt. When she died unexpectedly years ago, a part of Steve departed with her. We rejoice that they are once again together to laugh, sing and carry-on like only the two of them together knew how.

In addition to his sister, Steve was preceded in death by his father Edward J. Hilbert, Sr. and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Steve leaves behind his mother Helen Smithson Hilbert, his sister Debbie Hilbert Van Meter (Lexington), his maternal uncle Richard Smithson, his paternal aunt Shirley Diersing, his step-mother Nancy Hilbert, numerous cousins, in laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear life-long friends who all share in this loss.

Steve retired from Pipefitters Local 502 after many years of service. He loved vacations to ocean side beaches, camping, boating and fishing, golfing, telling tall tales, practical jokes and sitting next to his fire pit listening to classic rock with his dog Percy by his side.

Per Steve's request funeral arrangements will be private. The family will hold a celebration of Steve's life at a later date. We hope you will celebrate Steve's memory in the way that means the most to you. Donations in his memory may be made to Wayside Christian Mission or the charity of choice.

Our adored, beloved Steve, you will be forever cherished and missed. "Wish You Were Here" (Pink Floyd).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

