Steve "Pop" Leonard
Louisville - 72, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Anyone blessed enough to have known him can attest that he was the most compassionate, kindest, funniest and truest giver of his time and talent.
Steve was a professional photographer and the owner of Positive Images. If you've ever seen the neighborhood pictures on the wall of your local Kroger, you've seen the magic he created with a camera in his hands. This master craftsman also turned wood into art, including the tall candle holders for St. Francis of Rome Catholic church. In retirement, he pursued his love of food as a 'Cheese Whiz' at the Murray's Cheese shop in the Highlands Kroger.
Steve cherished his time on the water, whether in Hilton Head with his family or fishing at Mount St. Francis or Patoka Lake (aka 'Big Water'). But he was most at home with family and close friends, a bottle of Buffalo Trace, pork tenderloin on the grill and telling tall tales that always left us laughing.
The son of William and Mary Leonard, Steve was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Pat, Joan and Billy.
Left to carry on his legacy of generosity and humor are his wife of 51 years, Kathy Horlander Leonard; his daughter, Laura Gatrell; son, Steve (Elleanor); grandchildren, Isabelle, Amelia and Emma-Kate Miller and Emily, Patrick and Whitney Leonard; his partners-in-crime (otherwise known as Kathy's siblings), Joe and Anne Horlander, Fred and Karen Horlander, Norman and Theresa Horlander and Margaret Horlander; his brother, John Leonard; as well as more great nieces and nephews than you can shake a fishing pole at.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020. Arrangements and details are still being finalized. Please check www.Ratterman.com
for further updates.