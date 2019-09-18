|
|
Steve Metcalf
Louisville, KY - Steve Metcalf, 59, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born on April 25, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Wanda (Bruce) Metcalf. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jamye Dale, brother, Gary Metcalf, sister, Denise Hodge.
He is survived by his son, Charles Dale, son, Steven Dale, granddaughter, Andrea Dale, sister, Lisa Metcalf, sister, Sherry Yocom.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).
The family requests that contributions in his memory to be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019