Steven Anthony Thornton, III
Louisville - Our little superhero, Steven Anthony Thornton III (Junie), son of Chloe Allen and Steven Thornton Jr, became an angel on October 1, 2019. Junie was born June 12th, 2016 and lived a short beautiful life in Louisville, KY. He was incredibly outgoing and had the biggest "cheesiest" smile you'd ever seen. He loved playing football with his daddy and his Hulk smash action figure, watching movies, playing video games, and most of all he loved food. His laugh was contagious, his hugs were warm and so full of love. Even though it was only a short time, Junie brought so much love, joy, and happiness to everyone he knew. Just seeing his face would change your day. He will forever be OUR Hulk Smash.
Steven is survived by his parents. Two siblings, Lovelynn Rice and Laraynah Thornton. His grandparents, Lisa and Dontez Westmoreland; Brandi Rice, Daniel Rice (Cheryl); Kelly Greenwood, Mistelle and Steven Thornton Sr. His great grandparents, Nina and Charles Lewis Sr, Rick Gambrell, Donna Rice, Melvin Rice, John Jenkins Sr. (Kay), Eldoese and Dennis Craven. His aunts and uncles, Anthony Thornton, Courtney Thornton, Cheryl Taylor, Charles Davis, Caiden Rice (Leslie), Gabriel Vergara, Stevanna Thornton, Lakyn Carder, and Richard Obannon Jr (Quintavia). His cousins, Lyric, Levius, Lafeyah, and La'nye Lewis, Leah Thornton, Royalty and Richard Obannon III, and many more family and friends.
A service for Junie will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life following the service at 5009 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40219.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family in c/o Highlands Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019