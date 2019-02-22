Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burnett Ave. Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett Ave. Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Steven B. Herring

Louisville - 55, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

He was a member of Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, a Mason, and member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

He is survived by his children, DaShaun Gipson, Ashley Herring, Kalan Gipson; brother, Frederick Herring; grandchildren, Jordan and London Gipson, Dakota Dorsey; companion, Martha McNeely.

Visitation: 6-9pm Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral: 12 noon Monday, February 25, 2019, both at his church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
