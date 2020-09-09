1/1
Steven C. Tompkins
Steven C. Tompkins

Louisville - Steven C. Tompkins, 57, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Steven was born in Louisville to Charles and Frances Tompkins. He was a graduate of both Trinity High School and University of Louisville, where he played baseball at both schools. He went on to be a Spanish teacher at Trinity for 25 years and coached baseball there for 12 years and golf for 4 years. In addition to his time at Trinity, he coached baseball in the American Legion League and multiple other leagues, refereed football and basketball for NAIA, KHSAA, and CSAA, and umpired for baseball. Steven was a longtime member of St. Martha Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Tompkins.

Carrying on Steven's memory are his wife of 30 years, Missy Meagher Tompkins; children, Meaghen, Mallory, and Mitchell Tompkins; mother, Frances Tompkins; brothers, Mark (Jennifer), Chris (Lisa), David (Sharon), and Jeffrey Tompkins; and numerous nephews, nieces, friends, students, and players.

Memorial Mass for Steven will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Martha Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Saturday, September 12 at Rattterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road and from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 13 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, a limited amount of people will be able to attend the Mass. The Memorial Mass will be live streamed on Trinity High School's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tompkins Family Scholarship Fund at Trinity High School. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
SEP
14
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
