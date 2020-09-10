1/1
Steven Craig Daunhauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Craig Daunhauer

July 8, 1949 -

August 20, 2020

Steve C. Daunhauer, age 71, returned to his heavenly father, and be reunited with his loving parents, Cleora (Mitchell) and Raymond Daunhauer.

He retired as a sheet metal worker #110. Graduated from Southern High School. Was a member of Parkland Baptist church.

He leaves behind a daughter, Theresa Farmer, 2 sisters, Carol Henderson Sharon Renfro, and 2 brothers Keith Daunhauer, and Dennis Daunhauer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm with a service at Parkland Baptist Church at 7206 Shepherdsville Road.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved