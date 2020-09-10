Steven Craig Daunhauer



July 8, 1949 -



August 20, 2020



Steve C. Daunhauer, age 71, returned to his heavenly father, and be reunited with his loving parents, Cleora (Mitchell) and Raymond Daunhauer.



He retired as a sheet metal worker #110. Graduated from Southern High School. Was a member of Parkland Baptist church.



He leaves behind a daughter, Theresa Farmer, 2 sisters, Carol Henderson Sharon Renfro, and 2 brothers Keith Daunhauer, and Dennis Daunhauer.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm with a service at Parkland Baptist Church at 7206 Shepherdsville Road.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store