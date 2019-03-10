|
|
Steven Craig Stewart
Louisville - Steven Craig Stewart, 57, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
He worked for Ford LAP.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Steven, II, Seth (Brittany) and Sierra; mother, Barbara; granddaughter, Mirella; brother, Terry (Michelle); niece, Katie (Chad); and nephew, Austin.
His funeral is 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ohio County, KY. Visitation is 12-8pm Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019