Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Steven Craig Stewart

Steven Craig Stewart Obituary
Steven Craig Stewart

Louisville - Steven Craig Stewart, 57, died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He worked for Ford LAP.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Steven, II, Seth (Brittany) and Sierra; mother, Barbara; granddaughter, Mirella; brother, Terry (Michelle); niece, Katie (Chad); and nephew, Austin.

His funeral is 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ohio County, KY. Visitation is 12-8pm Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
