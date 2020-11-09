1/1
Steven D. Rohmann Sr.

Steven D. Rohmann Sr.

Louisville - 67, of Louisville died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He retired from Norton Audubon Hospital after 40 years as a Master Plumber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Rohmann, Sr. and Edna L. Zeitz Rohmann; and brother, Donald Rohmann.

He is survived by his children, Steven D. Rohmann, Jr. (Jeanne), Crystal Rohmann, Samantha Rohmann and Jessica Rohmann Smith (Tyler); brothers, Robert L. Rohmann, Jr. (Lisa), Michael G. Rohmann (Tina) and Thomas Christopher Rohmann (Libby); and grandchildren, Breanna, Kaylee, Kaliyah, Duane, Penelope and Hazel.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy.





Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
