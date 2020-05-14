Steven D. Ware
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Ware

Louisville - 59, passed away May 9, 2020.

Survivors include his daughter; Jasmine Rice, sons; Dewayne, Dezmon and Dontay York, sisters; Jean Harris, Tina Mills, Michelle Ware, brothers; Larry, Freddy and Michael Ware and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral; 2 pm Friday May 22, 2020 at G. C. Williams, burial: Louisville cemetery, visitation: 1-2 pm Friday.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral
02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved