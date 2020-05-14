Steven D. Ware
Louisville - 59, passed away May 9, 2020.
Survivors include his daughter; Jasmine Rice, sons; Dewayne, Dezmon and Dontay York, sisters; Jean Harris, Tina Mills, Michelle Ware, brothers; Larry, Freddy and Michael Ware and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral; 2 pm Friday May 22, 2020 at G. C. Williams, burial: Louisville cemetery, visitation: 1-2 pm Friday.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 20, 2020.