Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven D. Ware



Louisville - 59, passed away May 9, 2020.



Survivors include his daughter; Jasmine Rice, sons; Dewayne, Dezmon and Dontay York, sisters; Jean Harris, Tina Mills, Michelle Ware, brothers; Larry, Freddy and Michael Ware and a host of nieces and nephews.



Funeral; 2 pm Friday May 22, 2020 at G. C. Williams, burial: Louisville cemetery, visitation: 1-2 pm Friday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store