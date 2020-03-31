|
Steven David Tucker
Louisville - Steven David Tucker, 59, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 30, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky to David and Judith Tucker. Steve was a graduate of Seneca High School and University of Louisville Speed School. He had a master's degree in Engineering, was a member of ASCE and worked for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Steve was married to the love of his life for over thirty years and together, they raised one daughter. He had many hobbies and especially enjoyed cycling and sailing. He was a loyal friend to all he leaves behind.
His family would like to thank all the supportive friends and family that stood by his side throughout his life and his illness.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Amy Tucker; daughter Sarah Tucker; parents; brother Michael Tucker (Kim); sister Cindy Lampe (Bart); four nieces and one nephew.
A private service will be held at this time. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor his memory with family and friends. Details are forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim Mcdowell Center, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020