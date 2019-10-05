Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Steven Eric Handy Obituary
Steven Eric Handy

Louisville - 25, passed away October 4, 2019. He was born February 10, 1994 to Mike and Lynn Handy. Steven was an avid U of K fan, a music enthusiast, and a proud, loving uncle.

He is preceded in death by his beloved sister: Jamie Handy.

Left to cherish Steven's memories are his parents: Mike and Lynn Handy; his siblings: Katie Stone (Matt) and Brian Handy; his paternal grandparents: Herman and Mary Handy; his maternal grandparents: Harry and Donna Stepp; his nephew Cameryn Handy; his nieces: Marissa Stone and Kaylee Stone; and many loving extended family members.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
