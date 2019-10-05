|
|
Steven Eric Handy
Louisville - 25, passed away October 4, 2019. He was born February 10, 1994 to Mike and Lynn Handy. Steven was an avid U of K fan, a music enthusiast, and a proud, loving uncle.
He is preceded in death by his beloved sister: Jamie Handy.
Left to cherish Steven's memories are his parents: Mike and Lynn Handy; his siblings: Katie Stone (Matt) and Brian Handy; his paternal grandparents: Herman and Mary Handy; his maternal grandparents: Harry and Donna Stepp; his nephew Cameryn Handy; his nieces: Marissa Stone and Kaylee Stone; and many loving extended family members.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019