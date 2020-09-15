1/1
Steven Gerard Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Gerard Smith

Louisville - Steven Gerard Smith, June 30, 1958-September 14, 2020.

Steve died of pneumonia after a 2 - 1/2 battle with Lung Cancer. He was Catholic and owner of his 30 year business, Steve's Renovations, where he enjoyed remodeling.

Steve was married for 25 years to Theresa (Terri); Steve's greatest treasure was his children, Grant & Chloe. If you ever wanted to see him beam with pride, all you had to do was ask about his kids.

He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, had a great dry sense of humor and loved a good story over a shared bourbon, or two, or three. His hobbies were watching his kids play sports, working on his house and always lending a hand to help others. If anyone ever asked about the content of Steve's character, people would say, "Steve is a good man."

Steve was the youngest of 11 kids, and joins in Heaven, his parents, Helen and Eric, and his two brothers, Tommy and Charlie. He is survived by Joseph Smith (Barbara), Judy Buechler Marcus (Merritt), Jack Smith (Cheryl), Kathy Fritz (Bob), James "Gene" Smith (Donna), Barbara Puente (George), Anna Marie Cosgrove (Bill), Martha Smith, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resthaven. Wake following burial at Joe's Older Than Dirt, on New LaGrange Rd.

Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity in Steve's name.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved