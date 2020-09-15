Steven Gerard Smith
Louisville - Steven Gerard Smith, June 30, 1958-September 14, 2020.
Steve died of pneumonia after a 2 - 1/2 battle with Lung Cancer. He was Catholic and owner of his 30 year business, Steve's Renovations, where he enjoyed remodeling.
Steve was married for 25 years to Theresa (Terri); Steve's greatest treasure was his children, Grant & Chloe. If you ever wanted to see him beam with pride, all you had to do was ask about his kids.
He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, had a great dry sense of humor and loved a good story over a shared bourbon, or two, or three. His hobbies were watching his kids play sports, working on his house and always lending a hand to help others. If anyone ever asked about the content of Steve's character, people would say, "Steve is a good man."
Steve was the youngest of 11 kids, and joins in Heaven, his parents, Helen and Eric, and his two brothers, Tommy and Charlie. He is survived by Joseph Smith (Barbara), Judy Buechler Marcus (Merritt), Jack Smith (Cheryl), Kathy Fritz (Bob), James "Gene" Smith (Donna), Barbara Puente (George), Anna Marie Cosgrove (Bill), Martha Smith, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resthaven. Wake following burial at Joe's Older Than Dirt, on New LaGrange Rd.
Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity
in Steve's name.
