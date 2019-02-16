|
|
Steven Gregory Boston
Simpsonville - Master Chief Steven Gregory Boston, age 57 of Simpsonville, Kentucky passed February 11, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he went home to be with the Lord.
He was born March 14, 1961 in Louisville, KY to Douglas Eugene and Mary (Meredith) Boston. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Eugene Boston. The beloved son, brother and uncle is survived by his mother Mary Boston, sister Meredith Lynn Shipley, brother Douglas Reed Boston, many nieces and nephews, a great niece and nephew, many wonderful friends and family, Gypsy the Dog and Buddy the Cat.
Steve attended Eastern High School in Louisville and retired from the U.S. Navy, where he traveled around the world many times. Once retired, he moved back home to Kentucky to be close to his family and friends. He loved to fish and preferred Kentucky Lake and the Florida Keys.
During his hard fought battle with cancer his humor and wit remained. Thank you to the medical staff of the VA Hospital and Norton Hospitals, which provided exceptional care.
A celebration of life will be held at the Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 North Evergreen Road, Middletown, KY on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M.
The family request expressions of sympathy to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. www.PVA.org or (800)555-9140
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019