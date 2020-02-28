Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Goulet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Leo Goulet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Leo Goulet Obituary
Steven Leo Goulet

Louisville - Steven Leo Goulet, 62, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1957, son of the late Leo and Elaine Goulet.

Steven was a 1975 graduate of Waggoner High School. He served faithfully in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Steven recently retired from BAE Systems. He loved to fish and hunt.

Most of all, he was a family man that adored all his girls, born and found, was a devoted grandfather to his only grandchild, had a good sense of humor, and was married to the love of his life for 38 years.

Steven is preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Josh Payne.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Donna Goulet; daughters Krystal Goulet, Bridget Goulet, Ashley Pierson (Andrew); granddaughter Emma Pierson; sisters Diane Church (Dr. Steve Church), Susie Huggins (Allan), Debbie Payne (Travis); brother Greg Goulet (Betty); brother-in-law Ricky Rueff (Gloria); sister-in-law Patricia Rueff; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, March 1 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Steven's honor be made to Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -