|
|
Steven Leo Goulet
Louisville - Steven Leo Goulet, 62, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1957, son of the late Leo and Elaine Goulet.
Steven was a 1975 graduate of Waggoner High School. He served faithfully in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Steven recently retired from BAE Systems. He loved to fish and hunt.
Most of all, he was a family man that adored all his girls, born and found, was a devoted grandfather to his only grandchild, had a good sense of humor, and was married to the love of his life for 38 years.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Josh Payne.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Donna Goulet; daughters Krystal Goulet, Bridget Goulet, Ashley Pierson (Andrew); granddaughter Emma Pierson; sisters Diane Church (Dr. Steve Church), Susie Huggins (Allan), Debbie Payne (Travis); brother Greg Goulet (Betty); brother-in-law Ricky Rueff (Gloria); sister-in-law Patricia Rueff; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, March 1 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Steven's honor be made to Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020