|
|
Steven M. Garrett
Louisville - Steven M. Garrett, 59, of Louisville, KY died surrounded by family on February 25, 2019 following a hard-fought, 15-month battle with Pancreatic cancer.
Steve graduated from Waggener High School in 1977 and continued on to Rhodes College in Memphis, TN where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in Chemistry. Later that year, following his father and grandfather into the family business, Steve pursued his life-long career with Garrett-Stotz Company.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years Sena, his four children Lynn, Leigh, Collier, and Rebecca, his father Fred Garrett, and his sister Kit Garrett. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Garrett and his late wife Page Garrett.
A celebration of life will be held at Gingerwoods Event Hall, 7611 Rose Island Rd, Prospect, KY 40059 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steve's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or The Virginia Chance School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019