Steven M Slucher
Louisville - 60, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his aunts, Doris Cull and Alice Showalter, and by his uncles, Bill and Michael Clasby. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Slucher, as well as by his uncle, Thomas Clasby, and by his cousins.
Steve worked a variety of jobs over the years, most recently as a driver for the Kentucky Humane Society and for Monroe Trucking. He was a kind and generous person, a good friend and a loving son. Steve had a great passion for herpetology and nature; and was a longtime member of the Token Club.
Memorial gifts may be made in his honor to his favorite charity, Dare to Care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019