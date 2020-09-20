Steven Matthew Head
Louisville - Steven Matthew Head, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky was taken from us unexpectedly Friday, September 18, 2020.
Steven was born June 25th, 1996 to his parents, Steven A Head and Terri Lynn Head and joined his sister, Mackenzie Head.
Steven is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sue Archie and his cousin, Zac Head.
Along with his parents and sister, Mackenzie (George Kushner), Steven leaves behind his Meemaw & Peepaw, Edward Wallace Head and Georgia Carol Head; his aunts and uncles, Terry Head (Norma), Stephanie Sims (Jeff), Jennifer Webster (Herbie), Lisa Stamper (Loni); along with his cousins, Sara Head, Georgia Head, Joseph Sims, Audrey Sims, Delaney Sims, Jillian Webster, Loni Michelle Stamper, Lucas Stamper; and his best friends and brothers, Nick and Doug Webster.
Steven enjoyed many childhood evenings playing ball, riding bikes, and swimming with Mackenzie, Dallas, and Mason and all his cousins. As a young man, Steven enjoyed spending time working out, lake time with his family at Nolin Lake, fishing and playing the occasional golf game with Nick. He recalled fondly his time spent at St. Edward Catholic School and Eastern High School before his graduation in 2014.
In May of this year, Steven purchased his first home that he had worked so hard for and was happy to provide a home and yard for his two puppies, Jack and Lucy.
Steven had a good heart and soul and enjoyed making people laugh. Our future times together of love and happiness with him have been taken away from us and we are devastated thinking about life without him in it. All we have left are the memories of the short time he was here. We all will cherish and hold these treasured times close to our hearts and we will all miss our Bubbie.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services reserved for the closest of family and friends will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.