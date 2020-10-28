1/1
Steven Maynard
{ "" }
Steven Maynard

LOUISVILLE - Steven Wayne Maynard, 50, passed away Sunday October 25,2020.

Steven was a member of Landmark Independent Baptist Church. He was a VP of Facility Procurement and Materials management at Prestige Healthcare.

Survived by his parents, Joseph Wayne and Brenda Maynard; his loving wife, Deborah Maynard; two children, Jordan Maynard (Emily Kayla), Emily Grace Maynard; two grandchildren, Ellison and Beckett; three brothers, Kevin Maynard (Dustie), Jeff Maynard (Valerie), Mark Maynard (Allyson).

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday October 30,2020 at Landmark Independent Baptist Church, 6502 Johnstown Road. Visitation will be 10:00-8:00pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to Norton's Cancer institute through Norton Healthcare Foundation.






Published in Courier-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Landmark Independent Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
