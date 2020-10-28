Steven Maynard

Steven MaynardLOUISVILLE - Steven Wayne Maynard, 50, passed away Sunday October 25,2020.Steven was a member of Landmark Independent Baptist Church. He was a VP of Facility Procurement and Materials management at Prestige Healthcare.Survived by his parents, Joseph Wayne and Brenda Maynard; his loving wife, Deborah Maynard; two children, Jordan Maynard (Emily Kayla), Emily Grace Maynard; two grandchildren, Ellison and Beckett; three brothers, Kevin Maynard (Dustie), Jeff Maynard (Valerie), Mark Maynard (Allyson).Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday October 30,2020 at Landmark Independent Baptist Church, 6502 Johnstown Road. Visitation will be 10:00-8:00pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.Memorial gifts may be made to Norton's Cancer institute through Norton Healthcare Foundation.