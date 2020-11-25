Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Michael Adams



Louisville - 64, avid martial arts instructor and educator, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020.



He is survived by his son, Steven Young; brother, Kevin Adams; his long-time companion, Deborah Stiger; grandchildren, Chelsie Young, Taliyah Townsend and Stevie Young and great grandson, Avery Ray



Visitation: 12-2 pm Monday with funeral services following at 2 pm at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.









