Steven Michael Adams
Steven Michael Adams

Louisville - 64, avid martial arts instructor and educator, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Steven Young; brother, Kevin Adams; his long-time companion, Deborah Stiger; grandchildren, Chelsie Young, Taliyah Townsend and Stevie Young and great grandson, Avery Ray

Visitation: 12-2 pm Monday with funeral services following at 2 pm at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
