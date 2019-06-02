|
Steven Penick
Louisville - Steven Penick, 69, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Steve graduated from Murray State University 1979 and PRP High School 1968.
Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie, brother Robert Penick,
Survived by his brothers, Norbert, Richard, and Kenny (Marina), sister, Janet (Dale Self).
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019