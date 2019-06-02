Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Steven Penick

Louisville - Steven Penick, 69, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Steve graduated from Murray State University 1979 and PRP High School 1968.

Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie, brother Robert Penick,

Survived by his brothers, Norbert, Richard, and Kenny (Marina), sister, Janet (Dale Self).

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
