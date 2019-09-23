|
Steven R. Parker
Goshen - Steven R. Parker, 73, of Goshen, Kentucky died September 21, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital after losing a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born and raised on the seacoast of New Hampshire, graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1964. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two tours of duty in Vietnam, flying helicopter missions. After his service, he attended the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor's degree in political science, and later served as First Mate on the UNH Oceanography Department's research vessel, the Jere Chase. In 1981, Steve married Linda Levey Suffern, and in 1985 they relocated from New England to Goshen, Kentucky. In 1988, Steve joined the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts as a Maintenance Supervisor, a career which would span 28 years. Concurrent with his employment at the Kentucky Center, he worked as Maintenance Manager at St. John United Methodist Church in Prospect, Kentucky, where he and his wife were members, until his final illness. Over the years, Steve devoted countless hours supporting veterans through Warriors Heart, an initiative sponsored by the Kentucky Center through their Arts in Healing program. For his efforts on behalf of returning veterans, he was honored in July 2019 by the Kentuckiana Air National Guard with its annual service award. Steve is survived by his wife, Linda, their son Andrew Parker (Jayme) of Louisville, Linda's daughter Erika Suffern (Kevin Blemel), Linda's son James Suffern (Elizabeth Hernandez) of California, Steve's son Ian Parker of New Hampshire, and grandchildren Juniper Parker, Warren Parker, Ellery Suffern, and Joaquin Suffern. Steve is also survived by his siblings, Robert Parker, Jane Williams, Nancy Grant, Charles Parker, and James Parker. The family wishes to thank the staff at Norton Brownsboro Hospital for the compassionate care and comfort they provided for Steve and for his visiting family and friends. There will be a memorial service and reception to honor and celebrate Steve's life, beginning at 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, at St. John Methodist Church, 12700 U.S. Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Warriors Heart program, Arts in Healing, Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019