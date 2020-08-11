Steven Richard Gann



Custer - Steven Richard Gann, age 45 of Custer, Ky entered eternal peace on August 6th 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on April 25th 1975. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Shelly D. (Cox) Gann and uncle Robert Gann. He is survived by his wife Patricia Gann (Amber, Tiffany, Gerald), his father Kenneth Gann (Cathy), his daughter Abbie Scroggy, siblings David Gann (Karito), Lindsey Gann (Dave), niece and nephews Ethan, Isaac, Ava, Austin and Andrew, a grandson (Malakai), and many more family and loved ones.



Steve was a native of Fairdale, KY and a graduate of Fairdale High School. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, shooting guns, woodworking, and hand-crafting knives. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Cornerstone Community Church 10600 Lower River Rd., Louisville, KY 40272. There will be a visitation from 12pm-1pm with the service beginning at 1. Then a Celebration of Steve's life immediately following from 1:30pm to 3pm.



Please direct expressions of sympathy to Cornerstone Community Church, 10600 Lower River Road, Louisville, KY 40272.









