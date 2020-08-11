1/1
Steven Richard Gann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Richard Gann

Custer - Steven Richard Gann, age 45 of Custer, Ky entered eternal peace on August 6th 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on April 25th 1975. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Shelly D. (Cox) Gann and uncle Robert Gann. He is survived by his wife Patricia Gann (Amber, Tiffany, Gerald), his father Kenneth Gann (Cathy), his daughter Abbie Scroggy, siblings David Gann (Karito), Lindsey Gann (Dave), niece and nephews Ethan, Isaac, Ava, Austin and Andrew, a grandson (Malakai), and many more family and loved ones.

Steve was a native of Fairdale, KY and a graduate of Fairdale High School. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, shooting guns, woodworking, and hand-crafting knives. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Cornerstone Community Church 10600 Lower River Rd., Louisville, KY 40272. There will be a visitation from 12pm-1pm with the service beginning at 1. Then a Celebration of Steve's life immediately following from 1:30pm to 3pm.

Please direct expressions of sympathy to Cornerstone Community Church, 10600 Lower River Road, Louisville, KY 40272.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved