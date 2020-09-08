Steven Robinson



Louisville - 61, born on August 14, 1959 in Louisville, Ky. and passed away peacefully at his home with family on September 2, 2020. He is better known as "Silky." He is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, Ruby Miles and father, William Robinson.



He is survived by his sister, Veta Powell; brother, Victor Miles and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation: 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store