1/
Steven Robinson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Robinson

Louisville - 61, born on August 14, 1959 in Louisville, Ky. and passed away peacefully at his home with family on September 2, 2020. He is better known as "Silky." He is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, Ruby Miles and father, William Robinson.

He is survived by his sister, Veta Powell; brother, Victor Miles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral
02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved