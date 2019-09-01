Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Steven Thomas Barker

Steven Thomas Barker Obituary
Steven Thomas Barker

Louisville - 49, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Thomas Vanmeter Barker.

Steven is survived by his Mother, Mary Ann Barker, Brother, Mike E. Barker, Sister , Laurie A. (Charles) Vandivier, 2 Nephews, 3 Nieces, and his Fur Baby, Cassie Barker.

A gathering will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive), with a short prayer service to follow at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
