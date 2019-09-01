|
|
Steven Thomas Barker
Louisville - 49, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Thomas Vanmeter Barker.
Steven is survived by his Mother, Mary Ann Barker, Brother, Mike E. Barker, Sister , Laurie A. (Charles) Vandivier, 2 Nephews, 3 Nieces, and his Fur Baby, Cassie Barker.
A gathering will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive), with a short prayer service to follow at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019