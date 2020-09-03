Steven "Steve" Troy Polston
Hillview - Mr. Steven "Steve" Troy Polston, age 61, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mr. Polston was born in Louisville, KY on October 14, 1958 to the late William H. Polston and Bertha Russ Polston. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts of America's highest rank. He was a respiratory therapist with Norton Healthcare for over 38 years. Steve carried music in his heart and used it as a way to connect with others. He will be remembered for his cheerful nature. He would want you to smile even through this difficult time.
His son, Danny Polston and brother, Billy Polston preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 39 years, Beverly L. Polston; son, Matthew Steven Polston; daughter-in-law, Trisha Polston (Darin Priest); grandchildren, Kendall and Connor; brother, Keith Polston; sister-in-law, Pam Polston; his loving canine companion, Chester; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or to the family through the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com