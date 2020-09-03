1/1
Steven Troy "Steve" Polston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven "Steve" Troy Polston

Hillview - Mr. Steven "Steve" Troy Polston, age 61, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mr. Polston was born in Louisville, KY on October 14, 1958 to the late William H. Polston and Bertha Russ Polston. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts of America's highest rank. He was a respiratory therapist with Norton Healthcare for over 38 years. Steve carried music in his heart and used it as a way to connect with others. He will be remembered for his cheerful nature. He would want you to smile even through this difficult time.

His son, Danny Polston and brother, Billy Polston preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 39 years, Beverly L. Polston; son, Matthew Steven Polston; daughter-in-law, Trisha Polston (Darin Priest); grandchildren, Kendall and Connor; brother, Keith Polston; sister-in-law, Pam Polston; his loving canine companion, Chester; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or to the family through the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved