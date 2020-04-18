|
|
Steven Wolfe, Sr. "Wolfie"
Louisville - age 74, was called home on April 16, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1945 in Louisville, KY to the late Lawrence and Mary Wolfe. Steve worked at General Electric for 30 years in several buildings. Steve was a very patient man and had a big heart. He was fun, he was loving, and held a deep religious connection with his one Heavenly Father but, inside of his heart he knows we are all sinners trying to do better. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oldham Co., but attended Hillsdale Baptist.
Steve married Eugenia (Cohron) Sanders in 1993. She has always been proud of Steve for overcoming his childhood, and medical problems later in his life. He was the kindest of souls with a huge heart and forever changed the lives of his family and friends. Heaven gained a special guardian angel.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary "Sissy" Wolfe; brothers. Lawrence and Howard Wolfe; and sisters, Catherine "Kitty" Krigbaum and Ige Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eugenia Wolfe; sons, Steven Wolfe, Jr., Steve Sanders (Brenda), and Damon Sanders (Sabrina); brothers, William Wolfe (Joyce), Herbert Wolfe (Joyce), David Wolfe, and Ricky Wolfe; brother-in-law, Jim Wilson; sisters, Connie Lindsey and Tana Dant; three grandchildren, Courtney Wolfe, Megan Evans (Chris), and Hayley Sanders; three great-grandchildren, D.J., Ryder, and Christopher; a host of nieces and nephews, and many cousins of whom he lived with growing up. Steve was loving and wanted to be on earth to see his grandchildren grow to be all they could be in life.
Services to honor Steve's life are private due to the current governmental restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the (alz.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020