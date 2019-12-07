|
|
Stewart D. Jaggers
Louisville - Stewart D. Jaggers, 94, died Saturday, December 7, 2019.
He was a retired vice-president and manager at the old Liberty National Bank, an elder at Buechel Presbyterian Church and a 51 year member of Fern Creek Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dean Stephen Jaggers.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elaine Standard Jaggers; daughters, Joy Peters (Michael) and Anne Loop (Scott); seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
His funeral is 2pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation is after 12pm Wednesday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: Kentucky Lions Eye Bank
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019