Stoy T. "Bud" Harp
Louisville - Stoy T. "Bud" Harp 87, passed away August 1, 2019. Bud is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Harp and parents Herbert and Clella Harp. He is survived by his children Glenda Andrade (Jose) and Kerry Harp, grandson Miguel Andrade, sisters Christine Abott, Carlene Probus and Joyce Vincent and many dear nieces and nephews.
Bud retired from Roadway Express after many years. Bud enjoyed many styles of ballroom dancing with the love of his life, Betty, and cherished his family. He loved gardening and was an avid golfer.
A service to honor the life of Bud will be held Thursday, August 8th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7th from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019