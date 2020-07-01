Stu Weber
1957 - 2020
Stu Weber

Louisville - Stuart B. "Stu" Weber, 62, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.

Stu was born in Baltimore, MD to Lenore "Bebe" and Paul Weber on October 9, 1957.

He married Julie E. Field on March 19, 1997, in College Park, MD. They settled in Elliott City, MD and became the proud parents of two sons, Michael and Steven. They later moved to Las Cruces, NM and eventually settled in Louisville, KY.

Stu worked in the new and used auto industry most of his adult life, most recently at Bachman Auto Group. He enjoyed working in his yard and watching old TV shows. Stu was most proud of his sons and loved his family immensely.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julie, and his parents and grandparents.

Stu is survived by his two sons, Michael and Steven Weber; brother, David Weber (Cathy); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services to be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
