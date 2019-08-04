|
|
Stuart Dean Kaestner
Port Charlotte, FL - Age 70 passed away May 21, 2019.
Dean was born as the second son of Maurine and Frederick Kaestner in Louisville on June 5, 1948. He graduated from Atherton High School in 1966 and Vanderbilt University in 1970. Drafted during his senior year for Vietnam, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, graduated from Officer's Training School and served as a navigator for the Military Airlift Command in C-141 four-engine jet transport aircraft. As the war wound down, he was able to leave the USAF early and, in the fall of 1973, enrolled in the second graduating class of Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Business. Following graduate school, he worked as an early member of the management team for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant chain. Called by his love of sailing, he moved to Florida and worked for HMA, a hospital management company. After opening and operating a restaurant for a brief time, he joined the Lee County Sheriff's Department, serving as budget director and controller for ten years. He met and married Aida Gale in 1990.
Dean is survived by his wife, Aida, daughters Kari Evelyn (1992) and Tagen Dean (1994), his mother Maurine and his brothers, Rick and Todd.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church (address) on August 8th, with visitation at 3 pm, service at 4 pm followed by a time of reminiscence from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. His ashes will be scattered at sea.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019